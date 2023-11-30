By

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is close to being ready return to play basketball for USC this season.



The 19-year-old freshman at Southern California is reportedly set for a final evaluation with USC staff this week and is expected to be able to return to games soon, according to ESPN. This comes four months after he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout over the summer.

Photo by John McGillen/USC

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” a family spokesperson said in a statement.



Bronny James recently warmed up with his teammates ahead of a game against Brown University on Nov. 19.

“It was great,” USC basketball coach Andy Enfield said. “He went through warmups with the team. He’s a big part of our program and our team. He’s a terrific teammate.

“We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court, but when that day is, that’s not my decision. We’re going to be patient and go through the process.”

USC basketball is currently 5-2 as the first month of college basketball comes to a close. It is set to play at Alabama State University in Montgomery on Dec. 18 as part of the PAC-12/SWAC Legacy series, which could mean he may see the court in that contest.



Bronny James was offered scholarships by HBCUs North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T back in 2020.

Bronny James close to return for USC basketball