Thomas leads Norfolk State past William & Mary

Norfolk State cruised to a 96-62 victory over William & Mary on Tuesday evening. The Spartans started strong, and then left nothing to chance. They went into halftime with a 17-point lead and then put a bow on the victory by outscoring the Tribe 51-34 in the second half.

Comfy W 😎



Three in a row against the Tribe! #GoldStandard🔰 pic.twitter.com/VFz9crKSCj — Norfolk State Men's Basketball (@NSU_BBALL) November 29, 2023

Jamarii Thomas was an efficient machine, contributing 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to lead the way for Norfolk State. As a whole, the Spartans were elite on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.46 points per possession on 54% shooting from the field. Their aggressive play paid off, as they drew 22 fouls on the defense, which led to 24 points on 89% shooting from the charity stripe.

Trey Moss led the way for William & Mary, scoring 20 points. The Tribe shot 17-of-42 from the field and 7-of-26 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.92 points per possession.

Norfolk State hit a new season-high 12 threes

The 34-point loss was William & Mary’s largest final deficit of the season

There were zero lead changes or ties, with the Spartans leading the entire game

Norfolk State recovered nicely from its last game, a loss to Wichita St. The Spartans’ next test is a matchup with VCU, which also won its last game, at the The Stuart C. Siegel Center on Dec. 1. William & Mary’s loss is a tough result given the momentum it was riding after beating UMBC recently. The Tribe will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Dec. 2 faceoff with Richmond at the Robins Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

