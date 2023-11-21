Prairie View A&M beats Eastern Kentucky

By

Prairie View A&M recorded its third straight win, handing Eastern Kentucky. a 76-64 loss at Baptist Health Arena on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers went into the break leading by eight points, and then outscored the Colonels 40-36 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

Charles Lane Jr. secured their first 20-point scoring game of the season, putting up 20 points to lead Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Panthers shot 38% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 76% from the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.07 points scored per possession on 51% true shooting.

Eastern Kentucky was led by Devontae Blanton, who scored 20 points while collecting 11 boards. As a team, the Colonels had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.9 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the team went a paltry 11-of-26 from the free throw line.

48% of PVAMU’s field goals were assisted

Eastern Ky. was plagued by three unforced turnovers (4% of possessions)

The teams combined to hit 17 threes

Prairie View A&M proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Panthers’ next action is at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on Nov. 29. They will take on a Tulane squad that is looking to rebound from a loss in its last game. This afternoon’s defeat was another tough result for Eastern Ky. It had lost in its last outing against UT Martin and was looking to rebound. The Colonels will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 27 visit by Troy to Richmond.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

