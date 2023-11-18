VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

South Carolina State ends season with victory over Norfolk State

South Carolina State’s offense overpowered Norfolk State.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

South Carolina State was dominant rushing the football through the Norfolk State defense, as they claimed the 44-17 victory.

Jordan Smith had four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Carolina State. Smith got help as well, particularly from Corey Fields, Jr. and TJ Smith. The team committed to the ground game early and often (57 1st quarter rushing yards, 78-22 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Bulldogs wore down the defense with 305 total rushing yards.

Xzavion Evans had two catches for 17 yards and one touchdown to lead Norfolk State. The Spartans made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up eight penalties.

Key Metrics to Victory: South Carolina State

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 78-22 run-pass split with 49 rushing attempts and 14 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 30:17 (54% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 75% of third downs (9-12) while Norfolk State converted just 36% (4-11)
  • Penalties – recorded five penalties for 50 yards while Norfolk State had eight penalties for 65 yards

This result gives South Carolina State’s its fifth win of the season, while Norfolk State drops its record to 3-8.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

South Carolina State ends season with victory over Norfolk State
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.6K
Bands

Savannah James pushing FAMU for Band of The Year
North Carolina A&T vs Campbell North Carolina A&T vs Campbell
136
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T falls to Campbell in season finale
1.1K
Culture

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter crosses AKA
North Carolina Central vs Delaware State North Carolina Central vs Delaware State
96
2023 Football

North Carolina Central cruises by Delaware State
1.0K
Jackson State

Jackson State University new prez announced
To Top
X