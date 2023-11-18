South Carolina State ends season with victory over Norfolk State

South Carolina State was dominant rushing the football through the Norfolk State defense, as they claimed the 44-17 victory.
Jordan Smith had four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Carolina State. Smith got help as well, particularly from Corey Fields, Jr. and TJ Smith. The team committed to the ground game early and often (57 1st quarter rushing yards, 78-22 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Bulldogs wore down the defense with 305 total rushing yards.
Xzavion Evans had two catches for 17 yards and one touchdown to lead Norfolk State. The Spartans made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up eight penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: South Carolina State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 78-22 run-pass split with 49 rushing attempts and 14 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:17 (54% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 75% of third downs (9-12) while Norfolk State converted just 36% (4-11)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 50 yards while Norfolk State had eight penalties for 65 yards
This result gives South Carolina State’s its fifth win of the season, while Norfolk State drops its record to 3-8.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.