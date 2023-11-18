Prairie View A&M clinches SWAC title game spot

Prairie View A&M prevailed in a tough battle against Alabama State on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 21-14.
David Murray, Chris Herron, and Caleb Johnson led Prairie View A&M in the victory. The Panthers ran for 170 yards on the ground and threw for 109 yards through the air. That included 4.0 yards per carry and 9.9 yards per pass attempt.
Tyree Saunders, Damon Stewart, and Kisean Johnson were all contributors for Alabama State in the loss. The offense particularly had trouble on third down, they converted just two third downs in 11 attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 79-21 run-pass split with 42 rushing attempts and 11 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:02 (43% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 44% of third downs (4-9) while Alabama State converted just 18% (2-11)
- Penalties – recorded one penalty for 5 yards while Alabama State had two penalties for 10 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Alabama State’s 33% efficiency
Prairie View A&M earns its sixth win of the season. Meanwhile, Alabama State’s season record drops to 6-4. The team will look to turn it around next against Tuskegee.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.