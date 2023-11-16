By

Norfolk State University snapped App State’s two-game win streak on Thursday afternoon, handing it a 67-53 loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Spartans went into the break leading by two points, and then outscored the Mountaineers 37-25 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

Niya Fields and Da’Brya Clark led the scoring for Norfolk State, each contributing 14 points. The transition game was a big factor in the Spartans’ success, as 12 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.96 points scored per possession on 48% true shooting.

App State was led by Emily Carver, who scored 14 points while collecting eight boards. As a team, the Mountaineers had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.76 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged on field goal attempts in the paint, scoring just 23% of their total points on those shot attempts near the hoop.

Norfolk’s defense buoyed their offense, scoring 20 points off of 19 App State turnovers

App State was plagued by eight unforced turnovers (12% of possessions)

The game had six lead changes and three ties

Norfolk State University continued its perfect start to the season. The Spartans’ next matchup is a Nov. 19 game against Hampton at the Hampton University Convocation Center. This loss was a rare slip-up for App State, which had been playing well recently. The Mountaineers will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 23 faceoff with Furman at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez.

Norfolk State University women beat App State, remain perfect