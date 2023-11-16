By

Grambling State snapped Arizona State’s three-game win streak on Thursday evening, handing it a 70-67 loss at the FCH Assembly Center. The Lady Tigers went into halftime with a 13-point lead. Despite being outscored 35-25 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Sun Devils and hold on for the win.

DeMya Young scored 23 points to lead the way for Grambling State. Young was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 7-of-11 attempts. The Lady Tigers were relentless on the offensive boards, securing 15 extra possessions which they converted into 16 second chance points. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.98 points scored per possession on 57% true shooting.

Jaddan Simmons led the way for Arizona St., scoring 18 points. As a team, the Sun Devils shot 42% (23-of-55) from the field and 33% (4-of-12) from distance. That contributed to their game average of 0.97 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Grambling State committed 14 unforced turnovers (20% of possessions)

Arizona St. outscored Grambling State 31 to 16 on points off turnovers

The teams combined to hit 19 threes

Neither side will have much time to rest before its next game, as both play next on Nov. 19. Grambling State faces Houston at the Fertitta Center, where the Lady Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Arizona St. will be thankful to return home when they take on Idaho St. at Desert Financial Arena.

Grambling State women outplay Arizona State for home win