Senior Bowl invite accepted by Virginia State University DB

Virginia State University defensive back Willie Drew is the latest prospect from the CIAA to get a shot at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Drew was announced as having accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.
Willie Drew is a 6’0 graduate student who transferred to the CIAA program from Division I James Madison. Drew totaled 22 passes defended with six interceptions which lead all the CIAA, he also totaled 34 tackles and one forced fumble. He helped lead Virginia State University to an 8-2 record and was named CIAA Defensive Player of The Year.
Being invited to the Senior Bowl is a big honor for any player, but especially an HBCU player at the Division II level. Drew was also invited to the East-West Shrine Game, another premiere showcase for NFL prospects.
Drew’s invitation comes just two years after another big, talented cornerback from the CIAA played in the game. Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams was invited to the game back in 2021, and was drafted in the fourth round by the Kansas City Chiefs months after playing in the 2022 game. Drew could walk a similar path in 2024 if all goes well.