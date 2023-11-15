College basketball play called by fifth-grader in blowout win

By

Fifth grader LeVelle Moton Jr. AKA VJ, is already calling Division I college basketball plays.



The son of North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton was given the opportunity to call a play in his father’s game against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday night.

NCCU won going away, defeating the NAIA squad 113-50 just days after suffering a ten-point loss at UGA.

In a way, it was a makeup for some unintended disappointment for VJ Moton.

Best thing I've seen today @LeVelleMoton allowing his son and one of his coaches son call plays during a timeout. Dope pic.twitter.com/NldFB4iTrc — THEDJAllnite (@THEDJAllnite) November 15, 2023

LeVelle Moton explained that his son lives and breathes college basketball of the North Carolina Central variety. And he’s a really big fan of Keishon Porter, a junior college player making his first foray into Division I college basketball.

“I told him — I said, man ’Keishon is really athletic. You gotta see him dunk and do all this,” Moton explained. “And over the last three games — he ain’t seen none of that. I told him the team I’m a dead-beat dad, I’m a liar to my son, because y’all haven’t allowed this boy to get in transition, throw him an alley-top or give him a nice pass for him to finish. So that was the emphasis to get him started.”



Keishon Porter finished with a season-high 17-points vs. MACU.

