College basketball play called by fifth-grader in blowout win

Level Moton Jr., aka “VJ” is only in fifth grade, but he’s already calling Division I college basketball plays.

Fifth grader LeVelle Moton Jr. AKA VJ, is already calling Division I college basketball plays.

The son of North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton was given the opportunity to call a play in his father’s game against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday night. 

NCCU won going away, defeating the NAIA squad 113-50 just days after suffering a ten-point loss at UGA. 

In a way, it was a makeup for some unintended disappointment for VJ Moton. 

LeVelle Moton explained that his son lives and breathes college basketball of the North Carolina Central variety. And he’s a really big fan of Keishon Porter, a junior college player making his first foray into Division I college basketball. 

“I told him — I said, man ’Keishon is really athletic. You gotta see him dunk and do all this,” Moton explained. “And over the last three games — he ain’t seen none of that.  I told him the team I’m a dead-beat dad, I’m a liar to my son, because y’all haven’t allowed this boy to get in transition, throw him an alley-top or give him a nice pass for him to finish. So that was the emphasis to get him started.”

Keishon Porter finished with a season-high 17-points vs. MACU. 

