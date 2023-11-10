CIAA Football Honors 2023

By

SALEM, VA (November 10, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is delighted to announce the 2023 Football All-Conference selections and superlatives.

These exceptional athletes have demonstrated extraordinary play, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the season. This year’s teams are led by Offensive Player of the Year Isaiah Freeman of Lincoln University (Pa.), Defensive Player of the Year Willie Drew from Virginia State University, Special Teams Player of the Year Brady Myers of Virginia Union University, Offensive Lineman of the Year Justin Meade of Virginia Union University and Coach of the Year, Dr. Alvin Parker of Virginia Union University.



As voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, the CIAA proudly recognizes the following individuals as the best of the best in CIAA football:



2023 CIAA Football All-Conference & Superlatives



Offensive Rookie of the Year: Isiah Teal, Bluefield State

Defensive Rookie of the Year: KJ McNeil, Virginia State

Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA)

Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Drew, Virginia State

Lineman of the Year: Justin Meade, Virginia Union

Special Teams’ Player of the Year: Brady Myers, Virginia Union

Coach of the Year: Dr. Alvin Parker, Virginia Union



First-Team All-CIAA

Tight End

Kalen Carver, Virginia Union



Offensive Linemen

Justin Meade, Virginia Union

Kaleb Chester, Bowie State

Michael Todd, Fayetteville State

Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union

Darius McDuffie, Winston-Salem State



Wide Receivers

Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.)

R.J. Mobley, Winston-Salem State



Quarterback

Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)



Running Backs

Jada Byers, Virginia Union

Zechariah Adams-Duckson, Elizabeth City State



Kick Returner

Donte Lee Jr., Shaw



Place Kicker

Brady Myers, Virginia Union



Defensive Linemen

Adam Aiken, St. Augustine’s

Anthony Binyard, Fayetteville State

Isaac Anderson, Virginia Union

Saevion Gibbs, Shaw



Linebackers

Benari Black, Johnson C. Smith

Shamar Graham, Virginia Union

Jaden Echols, Livingstone



Defensive Backs

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Kolby Merritt, Fayetteville State

Justin Fleming, Winston-Salem State

Devin Williams, Bowie State



Punt Returner

Roy Jackson III, Virginia State



Punter

Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State



Second-Team All-CIAA

Tight End

Qamar Grant, Winston-Salem State



Offensive Linemen

Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State

Matthew Foster, Virginia State

Tyler Fleming, Fayetteville State

Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union

Queonte Hilliard, Shaw



Wide Receivers

Deandre Proctor, St. Augustine’s

Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw



Quarterback

Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State



Running Backs

Kymani Clarke, Virginia State

Sidney Gibbs, Shaw



Kick Returner

Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State



Place Kicker

Justin Zavala, Bowie State



Defensive Linemen

Shawan Lewis, Bowie State

Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Virginia State

Kyle Camar, Winston-Salem State

Jaylyn Norris, Bluefield State



Linebackers

Jack Smith, Johnson C. Smith

Jameison Alston, St. Augustine’s

TJ Gunter, Bluefield State



Defensive Backs

Hasaan Mosley, Bowie State

Justin Campbell, Bluefield State

Booker Peake, St. Augustine’s

Jadon Carter, Bowie State



Punt Returner

Dick Cureton, Johnson C. Smith

Punter

Justin Zavala, Bowie State

WSSU quarterback Daylin Lee passes the ball.





Offensive All-CIAA Rookie Team

Isiah Teal, Bluefield State

Donte Lee Jr., Shaw

Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State

Julian Milligan, Fayetteville State

Bryce Council, Fayetteville State

Jordan Morse, Bowie State

Tyleek McCoy, Virginia State

Mathias Neilsen, Virginia Union

Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State

Daniel Hutton, Bluefield State

Elijah Gordon, Winston-Salem State



Defensive All-CIAA Rookie Team

KJ McNeil, Virginia State

Tynan Tucker, Johnson C. Smith

Jalen Mayo, Virginia Union

Osmani Aguilera, Livingstone

Cameron Davis, Virginia State

Davion Watkins, Livingstone

Noah Gibson, Shaw

Malcolm Sesay, Bowie State

Kamari Federick, Virginia Union

Sha’M Mitchell, St. Augustine’s

Raegzon Mackey, Shaw



The CIAA extends its gratitude to all the athletes, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication to CIAA football. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements as we continue to celebrate the accomplishments of our conference’s outstanding athletes.



For more information and to stay updated on CIAA news and events, please visit theciaa.com.

CIAA Football Honors 2023