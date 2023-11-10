CIAA Football Honors 2023

SALEM, VA (November 10, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is delighted to announce the 2023 Football All-Conference selections and superlatives.
These exceptional athletes have demonstrated extraordinary play, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the season. This year’s teams are led by Offensive Player of the Year Isaiah Freeman of Lincoln University (Pa.), Defensive Player of the Year Willie Drew from Virginia State University, Special Teams Player of the Year Brady Myers of Virginia Union University, Offensive Lineman of the Year Justin Meade of Virginia Union University and Coach of the Year, Dr. Alvin Parker of Virginia Union University.
As voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, the CIAA proudly recognizes the following individuals as the best of the best in CIAA football:
2023 CIAA Football All-Conference & Superlatives
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Isiah Teal, Bluefield State
Defensive Rookie of the Year: KJ McNeil, Virginia State
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA)
Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Drew, Virginia State
Lineman of the Year: Justin Meade, Virginia Union
Special Teams’ Player of the Year: Brady Myers, Virginia Union
Coach of the Year: Dr. Alvin Parker, Virginia Union
First-Team All-CIAA
Tight End
Kalen Carver, Virginia Union
Offensive Linemen
Justin Meade, Virginia Union
Kaleb Chester, Bowie State
Michael Todd, Fayetteville State
Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union
Darius McDuffie, Winston-Salem State
Wide Receivers
Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.)
R.J. Mobley, Winston-Salem State
Quarterback
Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)
Running Backs
Jada Byers, Virginia Union
Zechariah Adams-Duckson, Elizabeth City State
Kick Returner
Donte Lee Jr., Shaw
Place Kicker
Brady Myers, Virginia Union
Defensive Linemen
Adam Aiken, St. Augustine’s
Anthony Binyard, Fayetteville State
Isaac Anderson, Virginia Union
Saevion Gibbs, Shaw
Linebackers
Benari Black, Johnson C. Smith
Shamar Graham, Virginia Union
Jaden Echols, Livingstone
Defensive Backs
Willie Drew, Virginia State
Kolby Merritt, Fayetteville State
Justin Fleming, Winston-Salem State
Devin Williams, Bowie State
Punt Returner
Roy Jackson III, Virginia State
Punter
Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State
Second-Team All-CIAA
Tight End
Qamar Grant, Winston-Salem State
Offensive Linemen
Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State
Matthew Foster, Virginia State
Tyler Fleming, Fayetteville State
Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union
Queonte Hilliard, Shaw
Wide Receivers
Deandre Proctor, St. Augustine’s
Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw
Quarterback
Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State
Running Backs
Kymani Clarke, Virginia State
Sidney Gibbs, Shaw
Kick Returner
Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State
Place Kicker
Justin Zavala, Bowie State
Defensive Linemen
Shawan Lewis, Bowie State
Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Virginia State
Kyle Camar, Winston-Salem State
Jaylyn Norris, Bluefield State
Linebackers
Jack Smith, Johnson C. Smith
Jameison Alston, St. Augustine’s
TJ Gunter, Bluefield State
Defensive Backs
Hasaan Mosley, Bowie State
Justin Campbell, Bluefield State
Booker Peake, St. Augustine’s
Jadon Carter, Bowie State
Punt Returner
Dick Cureton, Johnson C. Smith
Punter
Justin Zavala, Bowie State
Offensive All-CIAA Rookie Team
Isiah Teal, Bluefield State
Donte Lee Jr., Shaw
Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State
Julian Milligan, Fayetteville State
Bryce Council, Fayetteville State
Jordan Morse, Bowie State
Tyleek McCoy, Virginia State
Mathias Neilsen, Virginia Union
Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State
Daniel Hutton, Bluefield State
Elijah Gordon, Winston-Salem State
Defensive All-CIAA Rookie Team
KJ McNeil, Virginia State
Tynan Tucker, Johnson C. Smith
Jalen Mayo, Virginia Union
Osmani Aguilera, Livingstone
Cameron Davis, Virginia State
Davion Watkins, Livingstone
Noah Gibson, Shaw
Malcolm Sesay, Bowie State
Kamari Federick, Virginia Union
Sha’M Mitchell, St. Augustine’s
Raegzon Mackey, Shaw
The CIAA extends its gratitude to all the athletes, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication to CIAA football. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements as we continue to celebrate the accomplishments of our conference’s outstanding athletes.
