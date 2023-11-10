VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA Football Honors 2023

The CIAA has released its all-conference squads as well as its players of the year for the 2023 season.
SALEM, VA (November 10, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is delighted to announce the 2023 Football All-Conference selections and superlatives.

These exceptional athletes have demonstrated extraordinary play, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the season. This year’s teams are led by Offensive Player of the Year Isaiah Freeman of Lincoln University (Pa.), Defensive Player of the Year Willie Drew from Virginia State University, Special Teams Player of the Year Brady Myers of Virginia Union University, Offensive Lineman of the Year Justin Meade of Virginia Union University and Coach of the Year, Dr. Alvin Parker of Virginia Union University.


As voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, the CIAA proudly recognizes the following individuals as the best of the best in CIAA football:

2023 CIAA Football All-Conference & Superlatives

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Isiah Teal, Bluefield State 
Defensive Rookie of the Year: KJ McNeil, Virginia State
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA) 
Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Drew, Virginia State
Lineman of the Year: Justin Meade, Virginia Union
Special Teams’ Player of the Year: Brady Myers, Virginia Union 
Coach of the Year: Dr. Alvin Parker, Virginia Union

First-Team All-CIAA
Tight End 
Kalen Carver, Virginia Union

Offensive Linemen 
Justin Meade, Virginia Union
Kaleb Chester, Bowie State
Michael Todd, Fayetteville State
Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union
Darius McDuffie, Winston-Salem State

Wide Receivers 
Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.)
R.J. Mobley, Winston-Salem State

Quarterback
Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)

Running Backs 
Jada Byers, Virginia Union 
Zechariah Adams-Duckson, Elizabeth City State

Kick Returner 
Donte Lee Jr., Shaw

Place Kicker 
Brady Myers, Virginia Union 

Defensive Linemen 
Adam Aiken, St. Augustine’s
Anthony Binyard, Fayetteville State
Isaac Anderson, Virginia Union
Saevion Gibbs, Shaw

Linebackers
Benari Black, Johnson C. Smith
Shamar Graham, Virginia Union
Jaden Echols, Livingstone


Defensive Backs 
Willie Drew, Virginia State
Kolby Merritt, Fayetteville State
Justin Fleming, Winston-Salem State
Devin Williams, Bowie State

Punt Returner 
Roy Jackson III, Virginia State

Punter 
Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State

Second-Team All-CIAA 
Tight End 
Qamar Grant, Winston-Salem State 

Offensive Linemen 
Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State
Matthew Foster, Virginia State
Tyler Fleming, Fayetteville State
Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union
Queonte Hilliard, Shaw

Wide Receivers 
Deandre Proctor, St. Augustine’s 
Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw

Quarterback
Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State

Running Backs 
Kymani Clarke, Virginia State
Sidney Gibbs, Shaw

Kick Returner 
Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State

Place Kicker 
Justin Zavala, Bowie State

Defensive Linemen 
Shawan Lewis, Bowie State
Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Virginia State
Kyle Camar, Winston-Salem State
Jaylyn Norris, Bluefield State

Linebackers
Jack Smith, Johnson C. Smith 
Jameison Alston, St. Augustine’s
TJ Gunter, Bluefield State

Defensive Backs 
Hasaan Mosley, Bowie State
Justin Campbell, Bluefield State
Booker Peake, St. Augustine’s
Jadon Carter, Bowie State

Punt Returner 
Dick Cureton, Johnson C. Smith
Punter 
Justin Zavala, Bowie State

Daylin Lee, WSSU, CIAA
WSSU quarterback Daylin Lee passes the ball.



Offensive All-CIAA Rookie Team 
Isiah Teal, Bluefield State
Donte Lee Jr., Shaw
Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State
Julian Milligan, Fayetteville State
Bryce Council, Fayetteville State
Jordan Morse, Bowie State
Tyleek McCoy, Virginia State
Mathias Neilsen, Virginia Union
Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State
Daniel Hutton, Bluefield State
Elijah Gordon, Winston-Salem State

Defensive All-CIAA Rookie Team 
KJ McNeil, Virginia State
Tynan Tucker, Johnson C. Smith
Jalen Mayo, Virginia Union
Osmani Aguilera, Livingstone
Cameron Davis, Virginia State
Davion Watkins, Livingstone
Noah Gibson, Shaw
Malcolm Sesay, Bowie State
Kamari Federick, Virginia Union
Sha’M Mitchell, St. Augustine’s
Raegzon Mackey, Shaw

The CIAA extends its gratitude to all the athletes, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication to CIAA football. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements as we continue to celebrate the accomplishments of our conference’s outstanding athletes.

For more information and to stay updated on CIAA news and events, please visit theciaa.com. 

CIAA Football Honors 2023
