North Carolina A&T women knock off Wake Forest

North Carolina A&T women’s basketball crossed counties and came back with a win over Wake Forest of the ACC.

NC A&T rebounded from a slow first quarter and took control of the game, coming up with a 56-51 win over WFU.

Maleia Bracone led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the win as A&T improved to 2-1.

Wake Forest started with a 15-9 lead, but A&T went on to outscore it 33-19 in the next two quarters and held on for a win.



North Carolina A&T will return home on Sunday to take on Liberty University.



