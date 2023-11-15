VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

North Carolina A&T women knock off Wake Forest

North Carolina A&T women’s basketball crossed counties and came back with a win over Wake Forest of the ACC.
North Carolina A&T women’s basketball crossed counties and came back with a win over Wake Forest of the ACC. 

NC A&T rebounded from a slow first quarter and took control of the game, coming up with a 56-51 win over WFU. 

Maleia Bracone led the way with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the win as A&T improved to 2-1. 

Wake Forest started with a 15-9 lead, but A&T went on to outscore it 33-19 in the next two quarters and held on for a win.

North Carolina A&T will return home on Sunday to take on Liberty University.

