Arkansas-Pine Bluff knocks off Central Arkansas on last-minute bucket

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) recorded its third straight win, handing Central Arkansas an 85-83 loss in a back-and-forth contest at the Farris Center on Monday evening. The Bears went into halftime with a four-point lead, but the Golden Lions would not go down without a fight. The sides exchanged the lead seven times over the final 20 minutes, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff able to do just enough to come out on top as Rashad Williams hit the game-winner with 11 seconds remaining.

Williams scored 28 points to lead the way for UAPB. Williams was particularly effective from three-point land, knocking down 5-of-11 attempts. The Golden Lions’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 22 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 23 points (82% shooting) from the free throw line. The advanced analytics looked good as well. They racked up 1.11 points per possession on 61% true shooting.

Offense was not the issue for the Bears. They shot 43% from the field, scoring a healthy 1.05 points per possession. Elias Cato led the way, putting up 22 points to go along with five boards. Tucker Anderson also contributed, adding another 17 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff committed seven unforced turnovers (9% of possessions)

Central Arkansas outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 18 to 5 on second chance points

The teams combined to hit 20 threes

UAPB proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Golden Lions’ next action is at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Nov. 18. They will take on an UIW squad that is looking to rebound from a loss in its last game. This evening’s defeat was another tough result for Central Arkansas. It had lost in its last outing against Tulsa and was looking to rebound. The Bears will take on Vanderbilt, which is coming off a win, at Memorial Gymnasium on Nov. 17.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

