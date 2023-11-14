Alabama State travels to meet Prairie View A&M

SWAC football continues Saturday afternoon when Prairie View A&M and Alabama State battle. These teams will be competing to keep their current winning streaks intact. PVAMU has won two straight, while Alabama St.’s streak stands at five. The last time these teams met was in 2022. Prairie View A&M won by a score of 24-15. They’ll surely hope to repeat that performance.
Prairie View A&M (5-5 Overall, 5-2 in SWAC)
The Panthers have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season. Their defense has been allowing 391 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Prairie View A&M’s offense has only been able to muster an average of 349 yards per outing. Quarterbacks have had their way with this secondary, which allows 8.4 yards per pass attempt.
Trazon Connley is looking to continue the play he showcased in Prairie View A&M’s last game. Connley threw for 184 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Prairie View A&M’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 65-35 rush-pass play selection split.
Prairie View A&M went 6-5 in 2022. They are 2-1 at home so far this year, averaging 28.3 points per game in those games. Prairie View A&M has won eight straight matchups against Alabama State since Oct 11, 2014.
Alabama State (6-3 Overall, 5-2 in SWAC)
The Hornets will look to climb the SWAC – East standings by adding another win to their conference record, which currently stands at 5-2. They’re putting up an average of 2.4 touchdowns and 19.1 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 15.0 points per game this season.
Wideout Kisean Johnson will be leading the way for Alabama State. Johnson has accumulated 53 receptions for 727 yards and seven touchdowns thus far this season.
Alabama State’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Kisean Johnson has collected 48% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Hornets’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, averaging 22.7 points per game over that span. They are 2-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 18.0 points per game in those games. Alabama State is 6-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 19.4 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.