Tennessee State hosts Tennessee Tech in OVC conference play

Coaches for both Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech are hard at work preparing game plans for their matchup on Saturday afternoon. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. Tennessee State is looking to move past their loss to Eastern Ill., while Tennessee Tech tries to put their last result against Gardner-Webb behind them.
Tennessee State (6-4 Overall, 2-3 in OVC)
The Tigers’ conference record currently stands at 2-3. A win here would certainly bolster their perception in the OVC. They are scoring an average of 25.0 points per contest, with a total of 31 touchdowns on the year. The Tigers’ defense is conceding an average of 326 yards and 23.7 points per game.
Keep your eyes on Karate Brenson downfield. Brenson showed out in Tennessee State’s last game, collecting seven receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Tennessee State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 58-42 rush-pass play selection split.
Tennessee State went 4-7 in 2022. They are 4-0 at home so far this year, averaging 37.0 points per game in those games. Tennessee State has won two straight matchups against Tennessee Tech since Oct 16, 2021.
Tennessee Tech (3-7 Overall, 1-4 in OVC)
The Golden Eagles will look to climb the OVC standings by adding another win to their conference record, which currently stands at 1-4. Their offense has had trouble getting on the board this year. They’re only averaging 15.4 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 321 yards and 27.8 points per game.
Tailback Justin Pegues will be leading Tennessee Tech in this one. Pegues has collected 360 rush yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Tennessee Tech’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Brad Clark has been on the receiving end of 26% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
The Golden Eagles’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 26.3 points per game over that span. They are 2-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 17.2 points per game in those games. This is one of Tennessee Tech’s two games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.