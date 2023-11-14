VIEW ALL SCORES
Deion Sanders HBCU Gameday
2023 Football

Deion Sanders shuts down Texas A&M talk

Stephen A Smith floated the idea of Deion Sanders taking the Texas A&M job. The Colorado football coach shut that down.
Posted on

Stephen A Smith may think Deion Sanders would be great for the Texas A&M job, but Coach Prime has shut that down.

“I’m good,” Sanders told reporters when asked about the job opening created by Jimbo Fisher’s exit at Texas A&M.

Those remarks came just over 24 hours after the First Take star mentioned the Colorado football head coach as a possible successor. 

Stephen A, WSSU,
Stephen A Smith prepares to name his top five NBA players of all-time. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“Deion Sanders in the SEC. With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them,” Smith said on Get UP on Tuesday. 

I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M. Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

Sanders is currently in his first year at Colorado after spending his first two years at Jackson State. Colorado is currently 4-6 with two games remaining. 

Deion Sanders shuts down Texas A&M talk
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.0K
CIAA

NCAA D2 HBCU Bowl Game matchup set
49
2023 Football

North Carolina Central goes up against Delaware State
HOWARD VS NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL HOWARD VS NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
1.1K
2023 Football

Howard upsets North Carolina Central in blowout victory
Southern University, Eric Dooley Southern University, Eric Dooley
590
Southern

Southern University coaching situation under microscope
51
2023 Football

Alcorn State meets Jackson State for the Soul Bowl
To Top
X