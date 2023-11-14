Deion Sanders shuts down Texas A&M talk

Stephen A Smith may think Deion Sanders would be great for the Texas A&M job, but Coach Prime has shut that down.
“I’m good,” Sanders told reporters when asked about the job opening created by Jimbo Fisher’s exit at Texas A&M.
Those remarks came just over 24 hours after the First Take star mentioned the Colorado football head coach as a possible successor.
“Deion Sanders in the SEC. With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them,” Smith said on Get UP on Tuesday.
I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M. Primetime, Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”
Sanders is currently in his first year at Colorado after spending his first two years at Jackson State. Colorado is currently 4-6 with two games remaining.