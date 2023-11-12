VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

NCAA Division II playoffs: Virginia Union to hit the road

Virginia Union is back in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second year in a row. But this time it will be on the road.
Virginia Union University, fresh off its first CIAA championship in over 20 years, is headed back to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The playoff pairings were announced on Sunday and Virginia Union was placed in Super Region I and will travel to Ohio to face Kutztown.

Virginia Union University enters the postseason with a 10-1 record, with its lone loss coming at the hands of the same Fayetteville State team it beat on Saturday to claim the CIAA title. It was the 11th in program history and the first since 2001.

Now VUU finds itself back in the postseason for the second consecutive year. It was the third seed in Super Region II last year as it fell to Wingate at home.

Kutztown enters the playoffs with a 9-2 record fresh off a win over an impressive Slippery Rock program that gave the program its second PSAC title in the past three seasons.

VUU joins Benedict College as the two HBCU representatives in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Both programs made the playoffs last season before losing to Wingate University in their respective first games. 

