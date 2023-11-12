By

You can’t help but feel a sense of Deja vu if you are Benedict College.

Just over 24 hours after winning its second consecutive SIAC title, Benedict was awarded the top seed in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second season in a row.



Benedict is the number one seed in the D2 Super Region II, which includes the SIAC and CIAA as well as the South Atlantic Conference and the Gulf South Conference. The remainder of the field will be announced later.

BC enters the postseason 11-0 after a dominant performance in the SIAC championship game over Albany State. It brought a similar record last season when it fell to Wingate in the second round after a bye.

Benedict College gets top seed in NCAA D2 playoffs