VIEW ALL SCORES
Benedict

Benedict College gets top seed in NCAA D2 playoffs

Benedict College has the no. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II playoff Super Region II for the second year in a row.

Posted on

You can’t help but feel a sense of Deja vu if you are Benedict College. 

Just over 24 hours after winning its second consecutive SIAC title, Benedict was awarded the top seed in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second season in a row. 

Benedict College, NCAA

Benedict is the number one seed in the D2 Super Region II, which includes the SIAC and CIAA as well as the South Atlantic Conference and the Gulf South Conference. The remainder of the field will be announced later. 

BC enters the postseason 11-0 after a dominant performance in the SIAC championship game over Albany State. It brought a similar record last season when it fell to Wingate in the second round after a bye.

Benedict College gets top seed in NCAA D2 playoffs
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

FAMU Bragg Stadium, College Football, HBCU Football, SWAC Football FAMU Bragg Stadium, College Football, HBCU Football, SWAC Football
2.7K
2023 Football

HBCU Homecoming 2023 Attendance Tracker
HOWARD VS NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL HOWARD VS NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
507
2023 Football

Howard upsets North Carolina Central in blowout victory
622
CIAA

CIAA Football Honors 2023
Florida A&M vs Lincoln (CA) Florida A&M vs Lincoln (CA)
400
2023 Football

Florida A&M pushed home win streak to 19, defeats Lincoln (CA)
MEAC Tournament, LeVelle Moton, HBCU coaches MEAC Tournament, LeVelle Moton, HBCU coaches
928
2023-2024 Basketball

North Carolina Central coach gets real about NIL for mid-majors
To Top
X