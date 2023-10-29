Allen University rolls past Edward Waters in AME Classic

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The #9 Allen University football team rolled to an easy 59-21 homecoming win over visiting 8th ranked Edward Waters (FL) on Saturday afternoon to win the AME Classic trophy.
Allen’s 7th win of the season marks the most wins in a season since 1963 and is the first win over EWU in 74 years (1949). The 59 points are also the 6th-most in school history.
AU improves to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference as they move into a tie for 3rd while Edward Waters falls to 5-4 and 5-3 in the SIAC.
SIAC Leading QB David Wright threw for over 300 yards for the 8th time this season in the win tossing four touchdowns and throwing for 308 yards on 20 of 29 passing. Junior RB Beau Herrington also rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 rushes averaging 6.1 yards/carry.
The AU offense got things started less than three minutes into the game as Wright threw a 43-yard pass to WR Armone Harris to put Allen up early 7-0. AU then struck back again just 5 minutes later as junior WR Jamal Jonescaught a quick slant from Wright and ran it in for the 26-yard score putting Allen up 14-0. Jones finished with 5 catches for 57 yards.
After the Tigers got to within 7 with a score of their own early in the second, Allen came right back with a 9-play 50-yard drive ending with a Wright TD pass to senior WR Deyandre Ruffin. Ruffin finished with 4 catches, 63 yards and two scores while Harris led the team with 91 yards on 4 catches.
AU then extended their lead to 28-7 three minutes later with Herrington’s 33-yard TD run. EWU then got to within 28-14 with 2 minutes to play in the half before Allen kicked a field goal from Seedy Bojang as time expired to lead 31-17 at the break.
In the third, Allen increased their lead to 38-14 as Ruffin caught a 45-yard pass from Wright with 8:30 to play. The Yellowjackets then went on an impressive 8-play 97-yard drive to close the third quarter ending on a Herrington 23-yard run. A 20-yard run from freshman RB Alan Riggins made it 52-14 early in the fourth. AU would add their final score of the day with 5 minutes to play as senior QB Michael Reese tossed a 13-yard score to freshman WR Kenny Wilson as Allen finished with 59 points.
Defensively, Allen was again led by senior LB Gary Bourrage and his 7 tackles while senior safety Sharrod Simmontotaled 6 tackles and 3 pass breakups. Junior CB Dahlil Wilkins also had a stellar game recording an interception, 2 pass breakups and 4 tackles. Sophomore LB Cam Scott als recorded an interception along with 2 solo tackles.
Allen will now prepare for their massive Rivalry game next weekend against their foe from across-the-street and defending conference champ, Benedict College next Saturday at BC with kick set for 2:00 pm.