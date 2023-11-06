Morehouse College fires football coach after eight months

By

Gerard Wilcher is allegedly being let go just days after winning his first game as Morehouse College head coach.



Multiple sources confirmed to HBCU Gameday’s Kobe Scales that Wilcher is out as head coach after ten games. The players and director of athletics Harold Ellis are reportedly set to meet on Tuesday morning.



Wilcher posted a message airing his complaints with the conditions at Morehouse.

After a hard fought 8 months, my time has come to an end at my Alma Mater, Morehouse College.

Please know that I tried every-day to uplift my beloved Morehouse. Statistically, we improved in almost every category. We played a challenging schedule with only 2 home games and even though we asked numerous times, we were not given the resources to have a strength and conditioning program.

I was hired after the recruiting season and had no recruiting budget. However, the College has made the decision to no longer retain me rather than give us the support and resources we need in order to be successful.

Overall, I would like to thank my team who fought through so many adversities and never wavered in their belief.

And although we were underfunded in scholarships, we were still able to retain the Big Cat Trophy with a 35-21 win over Clark Atlanta University.

“Dear Old Morehouse, Dear Old Morehouse, we have pledged our lives to thee; and will ever, yea ever yea forever give ourselves in Loyalty.





This news comes a week after sources indicated that Wilcher was on the hot seat. He denied it at the time.

“I’m not leaving, and I refuse to resign. I will make them publicly fire me, if they want me out,” Wilcher told HBCU Gameday. “I know there are some people that aren’t happy that we haven’t been able to get it done, but I have not even been approached about leaving.”

A Morehouse College alumnus, Wilcher took over the program this spring after Rich Freeman was let go. The program went 1-9 in 2022 and hasn’t won a conference title in over 30 years. He was on the job for just over eight months.

Morehouse College defeated Clark Atlanta 35-21 for its first win since beating CAU in the season finale back in 2022.

Gerard Wilcher tweeted a photo with a statement looking towards the next season.



“Great finish to a tough 2023 and a great look into 2024!”

Morehouse College fires football coach after eight months