VIEW ALL SCORES
Gerard Wilcher Morehouse College
Morehouse

Morehouse College coach responds to hot seat rumors

Morehouse College coach addresses rumors, tells HBCU Gameday he’ll have to be fired publicly before he quits.
Posted on

Morehouse College is winless through its first nine games of the 2023 season, but its head coach is denying rumors he is out the door.

Gerard Wilcher denied rumors floating around the AUC that he is on his way out after just eight months.

Gerard Wilcher, Morehouse College



“I’m not leaving, and I refuse to resign. I will make them publicly fire me, if they want me out,” Wilcher told HBCU Gameday. “I know there are some people that aren’t happy that we haven’t been able to get it done, but I have not even been approached about leaving.”

A Morehouse College alumnus, Wilcher took over the program this spring after Rich Freeman was let go. The program went 1-9 in 2022 and hasn’t won a conference title in over 30 years.

Morehouse is set to close the season against neighboring Clark Atlanta University on Saturday. Both programs are 0-9 this season heading into the rivalry matchup. Saturday’s loss to Kentucky State was by two points, MC’s closest game to a win so far.

Morehouse College coach responds to hot seat rumors
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

17
2023 Football

Bethune-Cookman hosts Mississippi Valley State for SWAC battle
359
Jackson State

Jackson State offense lights up Arkansas-Pine Bluff in road win
58
2023-2024 Basketball

NC A&T Basketball big man out for the season once again
10
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T hosts Towson for CAA conference play
Alabama State vs Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic Alabama State vs Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic
515
2023 Football

Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M to win the Magic City Classic
To Top
X