Morehouse College coach responds to hot seat rumors

Morehouse College is winless through its first nine games of the 2023 season, but its head coach is denying rumors he is out the door.

Gerard Wilcher denied rumors floating around the AUC that he is on his way out after just eight months.





“I’m not leaving, and I refuse to resign. I will make them publicly fire me, if they want me out,” Wilcher told HBCU Gameday. “I know there are some people that aren’t happy that we haven’t been able to get it done, but I have not even been approached about leaving.”

A Morehouse College alumnus, Wilcher took over the program this spring after Rich Freeman was let go. The program went 1-9 in 2022 and hasn’t won a conference title in over 30 years.



Morehouse is set to close the season against neighboring Clark Atlanta University on Saturday. Both programs are 0-9 this season heading into the rivalry matchup. Saturday’s loss to Kentucky State was by two points, MC’s closest game to a win so far.

