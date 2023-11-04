Tennessee State stumbles against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern claimed victory against Tennessee State on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 35-21.
TJ Ruff starred in the ground game for Charleston Southern, rushing for two touchdowns. Isaiah Bess contributed as well, completing 9-of-19 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. The team committed to the ground game early and often (61 1st quarter rushing yards, 64-36 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Buccaneers wore down the defense with 108 total rushing yards.
Jordan Gant starred in the ground game for Tennessee State, rushing for one touchdown. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Tigers offense, as they gave up four turnovers to the Buccaneers.
Key Metrics to Victory: Charleston Southern
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 64-36 run-pass split with 34 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 28:19 (47% of the game)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just one time while collecting four turnovers from Tennessee State
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 40 yards while Tennessee State had eight penalties for 48 yards
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 11. Charleston So. takes on Robert Morris at Joe Walton Stadium, where the Buccaneers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Tennessee State will hit the road once again when they meet winning-streak riding Eastern Ill. at O’Brien.
