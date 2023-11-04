VIEW ALL SCORES
North Carolina Central take the win over Norfolk State

North Carolina Central ended its homecoming on a high note, out-battling Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
North Carolina Central outbattled Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 38-24.

Davius Richard‘s dual-threat ability was on full display to lead North Carolina Central. He put up 151 yards through the air and 50 on the ground to keep Norfolk State’s defense guessing. Down the field, Richard was primarily looking for receiver Devin Smith, who finished with three receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Eagles’ offense generated 4.3 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per pass attempt.

Norfolk State was led by quarterback Cameron Sapp. He completed 14-of-30 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Kevon King contributed to the Spartans’ offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Norfolk State

Key Metrics to Victory: North Carolina Central

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 71-29 run-pass split with 39 rushing attempts and 16 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 26:01 (44% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (5-10) while Norfolk State converted just 38% (6-16)
  • Penalties – recorded three penalties for 40 yards while Norfolk State had six penalties for 63 yards
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Norfolk State’s 67% efficiency

Both teams have their next games on Nov. 11. North Carolina Central faces Howard at Greene Stadium, where the Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Norfolk State will try to turn things around when they take on Delaware State at Alumni Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

