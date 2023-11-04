Prairie View A&M gets homecoming win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Prairie View A&M claimed victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 38-14.
Trazon Connley had his eyes on the endzone in Prairie View A&M’s win. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one, wreaking havoc on Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s defense. The Panthers also found help from pass-catcher Shemar Savage, who collected eight receptions for 136 yards as Connley’s favorite target on the afternoon. The Panthers found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing Pine Bluff in total offensive yards 494 to 146.
Johnny Williams starred in the ground game for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, rushing for one touchdown. Arkansas-Pine Bluff struggled from the start, allowing Prairie View A&M to jump to a 14-point first quarter lead.
Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 59-41 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 29 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:28 (51% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 33% (4-12)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Prairie View A&M earned a good win against a tough SWAC rival. The Panthers’ next game is a Nov. 11 matchup with Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium. UAPB’s recent struggles continued with its loss this afternoon. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 10 visit by Grambling to Pine Bluff.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.