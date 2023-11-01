VIEW ALL SCORES
North Carolina A&T
North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T sign vandalized during homecoming

North Carolina A&T officials say vandals painted over a sign to its entrance as homecoming week ramped up.
Posted on

North Carolina A&T is celebrating homecoming this week, but an act of vandalism is making headlines for a less positive reason. 

One of the school’s entrances’ was spray painted over with the words “Free Congo” and “F**k 12.”

North Carolina A&T



North Carolina A&T released the following email to students and staff on Tuesday. 

This morning, several locations around campus were vandalized with graffiti spray-painted on numerous buildings and signs. The University Police Department (UPD) shared that some of the messages could be considered political in nature and a possible call to action.

We take this matter seriously, and UPD is actively working to identify those responsible and ensure appropriate measures are taken to address the issue and prevent future incidents.

UPD cameras detected someone wearing all black with their face covered and carrying a black bookbag who might be the culprit. Investigators are working to identify them.

The safety and preservation of the North Carolina A&T campus environment are of utmost importance, and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all members of our community.

North Carolina A&T will take on Towson on Saturday in its homecoming game as it looks for its second win of the 2023 season. The football game is already sold out.

North Carolina A&T sign vandalized during homecoming
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

821
2023 Football

SWAC West top spot at stake as Southern travels to Alcorn State
James Harden James Harden
226
featured

James Harden traded to Clippers, Covington included in deal
358
2023 Football

Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in redemption battle
Deion Sanders first win at Jackson State Deion Sanders first win at Jackson State
988
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders answers critic of response to UCLA thefts
461
2023 Football

North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State for MEAC showdown
To Top
X