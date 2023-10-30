North Carolina A&T hosts Towson for CAA conference play

Saturday afternoon will see North Carolina A&T take on Towson in a CAA showdown. Each team is looking to recover from some adversity. North Carolina A&T has lost four straight games, while Towson couldn’t beat Delaware in their last contest. These teams haven’t played in recent years, so things could get interesting in this one.
North Carolina A&T (1-7 Overall, 0-5 in CAA)
North Carolina A&T will look to improve their standing in the CAA by adding another win to their 0-5 conference record. They are scoring an average of 13.4 points per contest, with a total of 12 touchdowns on the year. On the other side of the ball, North Carolina A&T ‘s defense allows 29.4 points per game on average.
Tailback Kenji Christian will be leading North Carolina A&T in this one. Christian has rushed for 470 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
The Aggies loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 30% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
North Carolina A&T ‘s record sits at 0-3 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the run, as they’ve allowed 5.5 yards per rush attempt on average over the last three games. The home field advantage hasn’t done much for them this season, as they’re currently 0-3 on home turf, allowing 33.3 points per game in such games. North Carolina A&T is looking for their first CAA win this year, as they’re 0-5 so far this season.
Towson (3-5 Overall, 2-3 in CAA)
The Tigers’ offense and defense will both be hoping to make strides on Saturday. They’ve only been averaging 356 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 418 yards per game against Towson’s defense. The secondary is falling short game after game, as opposing quarterbacks have averaged 7.6 yards per pass attempt on the season.
Quarterback Nathan Kent will be leading Towson in this one. Kent has averaged 202.4 pass yards per game with season totals of 11 touchdowns and six interceptions thus far this season.
Towson’s offensive play selection split thus far this year has been 48% pass, 52% run.
The Tigers’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 28.5 points per game in those games. Towson is 2-3 in CAA games.
