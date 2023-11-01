VIEW ALL SCORES
NCCU RB Latrell Collier Receives Invitation to HBCU Legacy Bowl

Latrell “Mookie” Collier is headed to New Orleans for the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Courtesy of NCCU Athletics

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has invited North Carolina Central University (NCCU) senior running back Latrell Collier to participate in the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Latrell Collier (R-Sr., 5-10, 200, Bluefield, W.Va.) currently leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with 507 rushing yards and is positioned second with six rushing touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 158 yards and another score.

Among NCCU career leaders, Collier ranks eighth in both rushing (2,095 yards) and scoring (186 points).

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

HBCU Legacy Bowl NCCU North Carolina Central University Latrell Collier
2023 NC Central FB vs WSSU http://www.nccueaglepride.com – Photo by: Kevin L. Dorsey

The Black College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football League will also hold the HBCU Combine on February 19th at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, which is the New Orleans Saints practice facility. The event is patterned after the NFL Combine.

Partners of the game include Allstate, the National Football League, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Coors Light, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the New Orleans Saints, the State of Louisiana, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Zebra Technologies and Riddell, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner, and Jameis Winston.

For more information please visit http://www.HBCULegacyBowl.com.

About the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It is broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

About the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to tell the story of HBCUs.

