James Harden traded to Clippers, Covington included in deal

James Harden is back in the Western Conference. The 10-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday morning after months of discourse with the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wAyuJKMfAw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Many players were dealt in the blockbuster trade. The Philadelphia 76ers sent James Harden, PJ Tucker, Filip Petrusev to the LA Clippers. The LA Clippers sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and KJ Martin back to Philadelphia. The 76ers also received a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and a first-round pick via the OKC Thunder.

Robert Covington is back with the Philadelphia 76ers after spending five seasons with the Sixers in the beginning of his career. The former Tennessee State Tiger and HBCU hooper is now in his tenth season in the NBA.

