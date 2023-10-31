VIEW ALL SCORES
James Harden
featured

James Harden traded to Clippers, Covington included in deal

James Harden trade send Robert Covington back to Philadelphia.
Posted on

James Harden is back in the Western Conference. The 10-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday morning after months of discourse with the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

Many players were dealt in the blockbuster trade. The Philadelphia 76ers sent James Harden, PJ Tucker, Filip Petrusev to the LA Clippers. The LA Clippers sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and KJ Martin back to Philadelphia. The 76ers also received a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and a first-round pick via the OKC Thunder.

Robert Covington is back with the Philadelphia 76ers after spending five seasons with the Sixers in the beginning of his career. The former Tennessee State Tiger and HBCU hooper is now in his tenth season in the NBA.

James Harden traded to Clippers, Covington included in deal
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

878
2023 Football

Johnson C Smith continues to build, ending 21-game skid to rival
147
2023 Football

Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in redemption battle
Mississippi Valley State Mississippi Valley State
790
FAMU

Florida A&M throttles Prairie View A&M, clinches SWAC East
825
MEAC

Morgan State football, Norfolk State band scuffle pre-game
246
2023 Football

North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State for MEAC showdown
To Top
X