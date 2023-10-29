Grambling State victorious, takes down Bethune-Cookman

Grambling State got off to a hot start on Saturday afternoon with three first quarter touchdowns. The rest of the game was more of the same as they overwhelmed Bethune-Cookman 28-14.
Tailback Chance Williams led the way for Grambling State, accumulating 119 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Floyd Chalk contributed as well, rushing for 80 yards and one touchdown. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Tigers’ success, they won the turnover battle 4-1.
Tink Boyd, Dacarri Allen-Johnson, and Jaylin Terzado were all contributors for Bethune-Cookman in the loss. The Wildcats were unable to take the defensive pressure of Grambling, as they were held to a scoreless final 30 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: Grambling
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 59-41 run-pass split with 36 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:42 (51% of the game)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just one time while collecting four turnovers from Bethune-Cookman
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 33% of red zone trips as opposed to Bethune-Cookman’s 0% efficiency
Grambling State finally put an end to its recent struggles. The Tigers’ next game is a Nov. 4 matchup with Alabama State at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Bethune-Cookman’s recent struggles continued with its loss this afternoon. A Nov. 2 matchup with conference rival Mississippi Valley State in Daytona Beach is the Wildcats’ next shot at a win.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.