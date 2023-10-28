VIEW ALL SCORES
SOUTHERN VS TEXAS SOUTHERN
2023 Football

Southern edges Texas Southern in overtime for third straight win

Kendric Rhymes’ touchdown in overtime pushes Southern to victory
Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Southern kept battling Saturday evening, and ultimately pulled out an exciting 23-17 win in overtime over Texas Southern.

Tailback Kendric Rhymes led the way for Southern, accumulating 136 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Down the field, Colbey Washington was the Jags’ best option. Washington finished with one reception for 31 yards. Despite balanced play selection, the team clearly found more success in the ground game as 71% of the team’s 201 total yards came from rushes.

Running back LaDarius Owens starred in the ground game for Texas Southern, racking up an impressive 244 yards on 36 carries. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Tigers offense, as they gave up three turnovers to the Jags.

Key Metrics to Victory: Southern

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 26 passing attempts and 31 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 22:52 (38% of the game)
  • Penalties – recorded seven penalties for 64 yards while Texas Southern had 16 penalties for 143 yards
Texas Southern

Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Southern takes on a confident Alcorn State squad at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium, where the Jags will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will try to turn things around when they take on Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

