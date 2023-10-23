NCCU hosts SC State in Thursday night MEAC showdown

Both North Carolina Central and SC State are hard at work preparing game plans for their nationally televised MEAC matchup on Thursday night at 7:30 pm airing on ESPNU.
If South Carolina State can come out on top, it would be the start of a winning streak as they’re coming off a 35-7 win on the road against Delaware State. A win for North Carolina Central would keep things rolling after the Eagles survived a scare in their recent win over Morgan State in last week’s Thursday night primetime TV game.
North Carolina Central (6-1 Overall, 1-0 in MEAC)
The Eagles’ season thus far has resulted in a 6-1 record. Their offense has been dynamic all year. North Carolina Central scores an average of 32.6 points per contest, including reaching the end zone an average of 4.3 times per game. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles defense allows 25.7 points per game on average.
Quarterback Davius Richard will be leading North Carolina Central in this one as he continues to showcase himself as one of the top quarterbacks in HBCU football and beyond. Richard has averaged 158.2 pass yards per game with season totals of six touchdowns and two interceptions.
North Carolina Central loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 31% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
North Carolina Central went 10-2 in 2022. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 2-0 on their home turf, averaging 48.0 points per game in those matchups. North Carolina Central has lost three straight matchups against South Carolina State since Nov 16, 2019.
NCCU VS SC STATE 2022
South Carolina State (2-4 Overall 1-0 in MEAC)
The Bulldogs will enter this match-up with a 2-4 record so far for the 2023 season. They’re putting up an average of 2.7 touchdowns and 19.5 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense is giving up an average of 25.5 points per game.
Quarterback Corey Fields, Jr. will be leading SC State in this one. Fields, Jr. has averaged 166.2 pass yards per game with season totals of eight touchdowns and four interceptions thus far this season.
South Carolina State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 62-38 rush-pass play selection split.
The Bulldogs’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, averaging 31.3 points per game over that span. They are 1-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 8.0 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.