Shaw University senior Sidney Gibbs breaks school record

SALISBURY, NC — In a game where Shaw running back Sidney Gibbs made history, becoming the school’s modern day all-time rusher in program history, Livingstone pulled down a 19-yard touchdown reception as time expired to give the host Blue Bears a 27-26 win over Shaw on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Memorial.

The Bears fall to 2-6 on the year and 2-4 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, while the Blue Bears jump to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in conference matchups.

Silas Cruse led Shaw’s passing attack with 95 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Gibbs totaled 183 yards to lead the Bears’ ground attack and added two touchdowns in the game, picking up 13.1 yards per carry along the way.

Jaden Jones showed out for the Shaw defense, totaling 10 tackles, while Saevion Gibbs added six tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in the loss.

How It Happened

Shaw University scored first and jumped out to a 6-0 lead with :53 left in the first quarter. Livingstone then scored to take a 14-6 lead before the Bears put a touchdown on the board from Sidney Gibbs to cut into the lead and make it a 14-12 game. The score gave Gibbs the record previously held by Shaw great Marquise Grizzle.

Shaw followed with a Gibbs 45-yard touchdown run at the 6:36 mark in the third quarter and took a 19-14 lead in the process.The Bears kept building their advantage, scoring again to go on top 26-14. Shaw didn’t score again in the game and Livingstone tacked on 13 more points to finish off the scoring.



Game Notes

» Shaw University had two players reach the promised land multiple times, as Gibbs scored two touchdowns and Ah’Shaan Belcher added another two.

» Livingstone outgained Shaw 312-276 in the contest.

» Shaw had their highest scoring quarter in the third period, when they put up 13 points.

» Shaw converted 1 of 10 third downs while Livingstone was successful on 4 of 16.

» The Bears had two players with more than eight tackles in the ballgame led by ,Jones who had 10.

» The Bears totaled eight tackles for loss.

» The Bears offense came out of halftime firing on all cylinders, scoring 20 unanswered until the Blue Bears got on the board again.

» Cruse completed 71.4% of his passes on the day, going 10-for-14 while averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.



Up Next



The Bears will close out their home slate celebrating senior day as Shaw hosts Fayetteville State on Saturday, October 28. Kickoff is slated for 1 PM inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. Shaw will honor its seniors before kickoff.

