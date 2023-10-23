Alabama A&M faces Alabama State in the 82nd Magic City Classic

The Magic City Classic will have the attention of the HBCU football world once again on Saturday afternoon. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are set to battle in a can’t miss contest. Each team will be looking to build on their recent successes. AAMU is coming off a 45-24 win over Grambling. Bama St. is riding a two-game winning streak, with a big win over Jackson State at The Tigers homecoming on October 14th.
In the 2022 Magic City Classic Alabama State took home a close one by a final score of 24-17.
2022 MAGIC CITY CLASSIC
Alabama A&M (4-3 Overall, 2-2 in SWAC)
The Bulldogs will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 4-3. Their offense has been dynamic all year. Alabama A&M scores an average of 34.0 points per contest, including reaching the end zone an average of 4.4 times per game. The Bulldogs’ defense is conceding an average of 25.1 points per game.
Xavier Lankford is looking to continue the play he showcased in Alabama A&M’s last game. Lankford threw for 127 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Alabama A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 32% of its rush attempts.
The Bulldogs’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are looking for their first neutral site win this season, as they are currently 0-1 at neutral sites. Alabama A&M is 2-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 29.0 points per game in such games.
Alabama State (3-3 Overall, 2-2 in SWAC)
At points in this season, the Hornets’ defense has outplayed their offense. They have only conceded an average of 322 yards per game, with opposing offenses having averaged 216 yards in the air and 105 yards on the ground. They’re particularly strong against the run, as they only allow an average of 3.2 yards per carry.
Wideout Kisean Johnson will be leading the way for Alabama State. Johnson has accumulated 35 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns thus far this season.
Alabama State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 57-43 rush-pass play selection split.
The Hornets’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, averaging 21.0 points per game over that span. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 2-0 in 2022. Alabama State is 3-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 17.4 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.