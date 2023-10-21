Virginia State shocked by Elizabeth City State for first loss

By

Ettrick, Va.- The Virginia State University football team dropped their first game of the season 17-16 to the Vikings of Elizabeth City State University.

Both teams would trade three and outs on their first drives. ECSU would get the ball with 9:46 left in the first quarter and they would connect on a field goal and that would be the only scoring in the first quarter. The Trojans would answer on the next drive with a quick 7 play 66-yard drive that ended with a Jordan Davis one-yard touchdown run.

With eight minutes until halftime Elizabeth City would get the ball after a VSU punt at the 50-yard line. They only needed one play for the quarterback Donoven Davenport to find a wide-open receiver for a 50-yard catch and run touchdown. Neither team would score again in the second quarter, but ECSU would get the ball on the VSU side of the 50 with under 15 seconds and take three shots to the endzone but the Trojan defense held the line.

Coming out of halftime VSU would get the ball first, but Jordan Davis screen pass meant for Kimo Clarke would be tipped and end up in the arms of a Vikings defender who returned the interception for 25-yards for a touchdown.

Neither team could find much offense in the remainder of the third quarter and entering the fourth quarter VSU would get the ball falling an ECSU fumble. The Trojans would add a field goal on an 8-play 42-yard drive. During the drive three different wide receivers would record a reception.

The VSU defense would then have a late game stop with ECSU on the edge of their own goal line. Following the punt, Roy Jackson III would set up the VSU offense on the 25-yard line with two minutes remaining, after his return. Davis would find Tylique Ray on the first pass for seven yards followed by a three-yard run for Clarke to get the first down. The next play Lucas Nunez would find himself wide open on the one-yard line for the touchdown as he stretched across the goal line, however the ensuing PAT would sail wide left.

VSU would try the onside kick and they had the perfect play call as they were able to recover the ball, but they touched it a yard too soon and ECSU came out for two knees to secure the win.

Virginia State shocked by Elizabeth City State for first loss