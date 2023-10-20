VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

HBCU Homecoming: Oct. 21 big for Fayetteville State, Miles

HBCU Homecoming season is in full effect for Oct. 21. And there are several crucial games, too.

Posted on

HBCU Homecoming season is in full effect with fun and celebration planned for the weekend, but Fayetteville State and Miles will have to take care of business first as their conference championship plans could be in jeopardy.

Fayetteville State and Miles College will step into homecoming against tough opponents who look to ruin the fun and can make or break their chances at a spot in the CIAA and SIAC championships.

Fayetteville State, HBCU Homecoming

Fayetteville State is at the top of the CIAA Southern Division with an overall record of 5-2 and conference record of 5-0. Johnson C. Smith is right behind Fayetteville State with an overall record of 5-2 and a conference record of 4-1. Both Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith are the toughest opponent on both team’s schedules. Saturday’s matchup could go a long way towards determining the eventual winner of the CIAA Southern Division. The Southern Division Champion will meet the Northern Division Champion in Salem, Virginia for the CIAA championship game.

Miles College comes into the it’s HBCUhomecoming weekend ranked fifth in SIAC, but they not completely out of the race to reach the SIAC Championship game. The four teams ahead of Miles College are Benedict College who is undefeated and Fort Valley State, Allen University and Tuskegee University. Fort Valley State is currently 5-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Allen is currently 5-1 overall and 5-2 in conference. Tuskegee and Miles are both currently 5-2 overall and 4-1 in conference.

Miles will play Tuskegee two weeks later. In the new SIAC format without east and west divisions, the top two teams will play in the conference championship. If Miles College wins its homecoming game and and their final two games of the season, they will have a shot to play in the championship if Fort Valley loses one of its final conference games.

Here is the full list of HBCU homecoming games for the week of Oct. 21.

HBCU Homecoming: Oct 21

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF vs. Alcorn State

BENEDICT vs. Kentucky State

CLARK ATLANTA vs. Central State

DELAWARE STATE vs. South Carolina State

FAYETTEVILLE STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

FLORIDA MEMORIAL vs. Webber International

FORT VALLEY STATE vs. Morehouse

HOWARD vs. Norfolk State

LANE vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

LANGSTON vs. Arkansas-Baptist

LIVINGSTONE vs. Shaw

MILES vs. Allen

SAVANNAH STATE vs. Tuskegee

VIRGINIA UNION vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

WINSTON-SALEM STATE vs. Saint Augustine’s

HBCU Homecoming: Oct. 21 big for Fayetteville State, Miles
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Darius Leonard Darius Leonard
364
MEAC

Indianapolis Colts LB, Jaguars QB have hilarious exchange
356
2023-2024 Basketball

SIAC announces 2023-2024 preseason basketball superlatives
465
Coastal Athletic Association

CAA Sports Network hoops includes Hampton and NC A&T
1.2K
Bands

HBCU Band of The Year competition adds to band battles
366
Coastal Athletic Association

CAA Basketball: Hampton, NC A&T picked low
To Top
X