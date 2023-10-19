Texas Southern University extends AD Dr. Kevin Granger

By

The Texas Southern University Board of Regents has approved a new three-year contract for Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger.

Dr. Granger, who has served as TSU’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics since 2018, has been affiliated with the university for 31 years as a student-athlete, coach and administrator.

“I would like to thank our Board of Regents and Interim President Dr. Mary Evans Sias for having the confidence in me to lead the department,” said Dr. Granger. “It is an honor to lead my alma mater and we will continue to move the department to the next level.”

Under Dr. Granger’s watch, the department has continued to maintain its high standards academically in the Academic Performance Rate (APR) and Graduation Success Rate (GSR) categories with record scores during his tenure. On the playing fields, history has been made under his watch as the men’s basketball program has won three consecutive SWAC Basketball Tournament Championships and a pair of NCAA First Four wins along with back-to-back SWAC Women’s Golf Titles in 2022 and 2023.

The men’s cross country team also made history as they won its first title since 1993 in 2019. Several years ago, the famed TSU Ocean Of Soul Marching Band, TSU Cheerleaders and Dance Team (Tiger Sensations) were placed under the watch of Dr. Granger and the Department of Athletics. Since the transition, all programs have flourished as the band has made several nationally televised appearances across the country while TSU Cheer made history as the first HBCU to win a national title in 2023 while the Tiger Sensations earned a bronze bid to the National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Nationals in 2024.

Dr. Granger has also played a major role in upgrading the athletic department’s facilities as Durley Stadium (new turf) and the H&PE Arena (Jumbotron) has received major enhancements in addition to the new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility which is the first on-campus athletic venue to be constructed at TSU since the 1980s. Also in the works are new baseball and softball facilities courtesy of the team’s partnership with the Houston Astros.

Promoting Texas Southern to the local community has been another area Dr. Granger has made strides in as the department hosted its inaugural community fan fest this past August. He has also revamped the department’s fundraising initiatives with the implementation of the AD’s Legends Club in addition to securing and renewing additional corporate partnerships with area businesses.

A Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hall of Famer, Dr. Granger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Texas Southern (2000) as well as a Master’s degree in Health Education (2014). He received a Doctor of Education (EdD) degree in Curriculum and Instruction from TSU in May of 2022.

Texas Southern University extends AD Dr. Kevin Granger