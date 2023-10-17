North Carolina A&T hosts Richmond for CAA competition

HBCU football fans will be in for a treat when North Carolina A&T and Richmond meet on Saturday afternoon. A good showing by North Carolina A&T would be welcomed, especially after losing to Delaware in their last outing. Richmond won’t make it easy though. They’re riding the momentum of a recent victory over Rhode Island and are hoping to parlay that into another win here.
North Carolina A&T (1-5 Overall, 0-3 in CAA)
The Aggies have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season. Their defense has been allowing 411 yards per game to opposing offenses, while North Carolina A&T’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 209 yards per outing. Defending the run has been one of their biggest issues. Opposing backs are averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
Tailback Kenji Christian will be leading North Carolina A&T in this one. Christian has rushed for 381 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Photo Courtesy: Erin E. Mizelle/North Carolina A&T
North Carolina A&T relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 32% of its rush attempts.
The Aggies’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 0-2 at home so far this year, averaging 15.0 points per game in those games. North Carolina A&T is looking for their first CAA win this year, as they’re 0-3 so far this season.
Richmond (4-3 Overall, 3-1 in CAA)
The Spiders’ record sits at 4-3 on the season coming into this game. They are averaging 23.1 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 21 touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Spiders’ defense is giving up an average of 23.7 points per game.
Wideout Nick DeGennaro will be leading the way for Richmond. DeGennaro has accumulated 41 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns thus far this season.
Richmond’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Nick DeGennaro has collected 39% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Spiders’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, allowing 449 yards per game on average over that span. They are 2-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 19.3 points per game in those games. Richmond is 3-1 in CAA games.
