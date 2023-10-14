Southern’s Offensive Dominance Overwhelms Lincoln (CA)

Southern got off to a hot start on the ground on Saturday evening with 4 first quarter rushing touchdowns. The rest of the game was more of the same as they overwhelmed Lincoln (CA) 45-18.
Harold Blood led the way for Southern, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns in this one. In the rushing attack, running back Kendric Rhymes garnered most of the Jags’ success, accumulating 14 yards and one touchdown. The team’s offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 458 total yards.
Otis Weah, TJ Goodwin, and Teriq Phillips were all contributors for Lincoln (CA) in the loss. ‘s pass defense was a key component to their struggles against the Jags. They allowed 10.7 yards per pass attempt.
Key Metrics to Victory: Southern
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 33 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 22:10 (43% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 46% of third downs (6-13) while Lincoln (CA) converted just 29% (4-14)
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 21. Southern takes on struggling Bethune-Cookman at TIAA Bank Stadium, where the Jags will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Lincoln (CA) will try to rebound when they meet a Tennessee State side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Hale Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.