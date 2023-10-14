Prairie View A&M loses to Houston Christian on the road

Prairie View A&M could not get get their offense going on Saturday evening, losing to Houston Christian by a final score of 30-0.
RJ Smith ran for 108 yards on 14 carries to lead the way for Houston Christian. The Huskies as a whole recorded 246 yards on the ground, including 15 rushing first downs and two rushing touchdowns. The passing offense wasn’t as effective, the team recorded 199 total passing yards on just 5.7 yards per pass attempt.
Chris Herron, Trejon Spiller, and Shemar Savage were all contributors for Prairie View A&M in the loss. The Panthers heavily struggled on offense, failing time and time again to put points on the board.
Key Metrics to Victory: Houston Christian
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 56-44 run-pass split with 44 rushing attempts and 35 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 38:27 (64% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 33% of third downs (5-16) while Prairie View A&M converted just 10% (1-10)
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 45 yards while Prairie View A&M had 10 penalties for 100 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 67% of red zone trips as opposed to Prairie View A&M’s 0% efficiency
Both sides have until Oct. 28 to rest up and practice. Houston Christian takes on Tex. A&M-Commerce at Husky Stadium, where the Huskies will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M will try to rebound when they meet winning-streak riding Florida A&M at Bragg Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.