AKA shirt taken from 7-year old student by teacher

The 7-year old student said she wanted to cry when the thrifted shirt was taken from her by her teacher.
Social media has been reacting to the news that a Nashville elementary school teacher confiscated a thrifted Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority shirt from a 7-year old student.

The teacher could have emailed or sent a letter with the child after school educating her parents about sororities and fraternities and the issues with nonmembers wearing their paraphernalia. #teachers#greekparaphernalia#teachersoftiktok#blacksororities#Teaching

“When I picked her up off the bus, it took me a second, but I realized, why are you wearing a different shirt?” The student’s mom told the local news.

The student was wearing a shirt with the letters “AKA” and the year 1908 underneath, referencing a historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The teacher who confiscated the shirt emailed the student’s parent explaining why.

“I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated,” the teacher wrote in the email. “AKA items are branded and reserved for members only.”

The student said she wanted to cry when the shirt was revoked from her. The principal of the school issued an apology.

