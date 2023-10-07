Villanova takes the win over North Carolina A&T

Villanova overpowered North Carolina A&T on Saturday evening to claim a 37-14 victory.
Jaylan Sanchez was electric, reeling in six balls for 158 yards to lead the way for Villanova. Sanchez got help as well, particularly from Connor Watkins and DeeWil Barlee. The Wildcats found success in key moments as they collected 537 total offensive yards on the day.
North Carolina A&T was led by quarterback Kevin White. He completed 8-of-17 passes for 64 yards. Kenji Christian added 64 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Key Metrics to Victory: Villanova
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 69-31 run-pass split with 52 rushing attempts and 23 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 37:27 (62% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (8-16) while North Carolina A&T converted just 18% (2-11)
- Penalties – recorded zero penalties for 0 yards while North Carolina A&T had three penalties for 20 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to North Carolina A&T’s 0% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Oct. 14. Villanova takes on Elon at Villanova, where the Wildcats will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, NC A&T will try to rebound when they meet winning-streak riding Delaware at Delaware Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.