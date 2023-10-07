Alabama State takes down Bethune-Cookman at home

Alabama State fans looking for an explosive shootout, this was not the game. Alabama State out battled Bethune-Cookman in a defensive struggle to claim the ugly 19-14 win.
Isaiah Scott had four catches for 66 yards and one touchdown to lead Alabama State. Scott got help as well, particularly from Marcus Harris II and Damon Stewart. The Hornets found success in key moments as they collected 312 total offensive yards on the day.
Jimmie Robinson III starred in the ground game for Bethune-Cookman, rushing for one touchdown. The Wildcats had a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 63-37 run-pass split with 39 rushing attempts and 23 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:54 (51% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Bethune-Cookman’s 67% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Oct. 14. Alabama State faces Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Hornets will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they meet a Texas Southern side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Daytona Stadium.
