Clark Atlanta University reportedly fires legend Willie Slater

Clark Atlanta University head coach Willie Slater has been relieved of his duties after less than two seasons, according to a report.

The Clark Atlanta University tenure of legendary head coach Willie Slater appears to have run its course.

Slater has been relieved of his duties, according to a release obtained by the Atlanta Voice. His team is currently 0-5 after going 3-7 in 2022. 

“We appreciate coach Slater for his dedication and contributions to CAU’s football program,” said the release. “There is no doubt that Coach Slater has had a tremendous impact on our institution, and we are grateful to him for his support and hard work during his tenure.”



Willie Slater came to Clark Atlanta University prior to the 2022 season after a long tenure at Tuskegee University, where he served as director of athletics and head football coach. He led Tuskegee to a 123-47 record during his tenure from 2006 through 2021 as his teams claimed five black college national championships during that time.

Tuskegee won at least eight games in 10 on his first 11 seasons at the helm, and won in the NCAA playoffs three seasons. The program went 13-18 his final three seasons as he held the role of both AD and head football coach.

CAU has not named an interim head coach. It has not recorded a winning record since 2008 when it went 6-5. CAU has not won an SIAC title since 1991 when it shared with four other programs, including Morehouse College.

