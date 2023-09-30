North Carolina A&T breaks through with first win of the season

North Carolina A&T snuck past Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 28-26.
Kevin White led North Carolina A&T with an impressive performance. He dissected the Spartans’ defense over and over, accumulating 98 yards through the air and 115 on the ground. In the ground game, tailback Kenji Christian was the Aggies’ main contributor, rushing for 118 yards. The Aggies’ pass rush continued its success generating pressure, as they recorded three sacks on the opposing quarterback.
Norfolk State was led by quarterback Otto Kuhns. He completed 15-of-30 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Andre Pegues collected five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Kuhns.
Key Metrics to Victory: North Carolina A&T
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with an 80-20 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 10 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 25:36 (43% of the game)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 17 yards while Norfolk State had five penalties for 45 yards
North Carolina A&T earned its first win of the year. The Aggies’ next test is a matchup with Villanova at Truist Stadium on Oct. 7. Norfolk’s loss is a tough result given the momentum it was riding after beating Towson recently. It doesn’t get any easier in the Spartans’ next game on Oct. 14. They will face a Tennessee State team that has been impressive lately.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.