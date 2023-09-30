VIEW ALL SCORES
Hampton victorious in taking down Richmond

Chris Zealous scores three touchdowns to lead Hampton to victory over Richmond.
Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Hampton outbattled Richmond on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 31-14.

Chris Zellous led the way for Hampton, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another two. In the ground game, tailback Elijah Burris was the Pirates’ main contributor, rushing for 115 yards. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 497 total yards.

Nick DeGennaro, Camden Coleman, and Brooks Heagarty were all contributors for Richmond in the loss. The offense particularly had trouble on third down, they converted just one third down in 11 attempts.

Key Metrics to Victory: Hampton

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 57-42 run-pass split with 46 rushing attempts and 34 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 37:15
  • Third down success – converted on 38% of third downs (5-13) while Richmond converted just 9% (1-11)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 83% of red zone trips as opposed to Richmond’s 50% efficiency
Hampton vs Richmond

Both teams take the field again on Oct. 7. Hampton meets Campbell at Armstrong Stadium, where the Pirates will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Richmond will try to turn its home stand around when they take on Maine at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

