Yale Bowl prepares for clash between Yale and Morgan State

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday afternoon matchup between Yale and Morgan State. Someone will finally end a losing streak in this one. Yale has lost two consecutive, while Morgan’s current skid stands at three. These teams haven’t played in recent years, so things could get interesting in this one.
Yale (0-2 Overall, 0-1 in Ivy League)
The Bulldogs will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-2. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 22.5 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense allows 36.0 points per game on average.
Quarterback Nolan Grooms will be leading Yale in this one. Grooms has averaged 120.5 pass yards per game with season totals of three touchdowns and one interception.
Yale’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Mason Tipton has been on the receiving end of 41% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Yale went 8-2 in 2022. They should feel comfortable playing at home again, as they haven’t gone on the road yet this season. This is Yale’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Morgan State (1-3 Overall)
The defense has been the Bears’ main specialty for stretches of this season. Defensively, they’ve been conceding 100 rushing yards and 186 passing yards each game. They’re particularly strong against the run, as they only allow an average of 2.7 yards per carry.
Dominique Anthony is looking to continue the play he showcased in Morgan State’s last game. Anthony threw for 147 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Morgan State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Treveyon Pratt has been on the receiving end of 27% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Photo Courtesy: Jeff Harwell/Morgan State Athletics
The Bears’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, averaging 16.0 points per game over that span. They are 1-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 19.0 points per game in those games. This is Morgan State’s only game against an Ivy League opponent this season.
