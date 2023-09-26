Alabama A&M hosts Tuskegee at Louis Crews Stadium

Saturday afternoon’s contest between Alabama A&M and Tuskegee is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. Each team is looking to keep the momentum rolling from their last game. Alabama A&M is coming off a 31-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Tuskegee took down Central St. (OH).
Alabama A&M (2-2 Overall, 1-1 in SWAC)
The Bulldogs’ defense has shown it can be a relative strength at times this season. They are allowing an average of 360 yards per game, with opposing offenses averaging 233 passing yards and 127 yards rushing. Attacking on the ground has netted opponents 3.9 yards per carry while passing attempts are gaining 7.1 yards on average.
Quincy Casey is looking to continue the play he showcased in Alabama A&M’s last game. Casey threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
Alabama A&M’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Terrell Gardner has collected 28% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Bulldogs’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, averaging 364 offensive yards per game over that span. They are 2-0 at home so far this year, averaging 41.0 points per game in those games. This is one of Alabama A&M’s two games against a SIAC opponent this season.
Tuskegee (3-0 Overall, 2-0 in SIAC)
The Golden Tigers’ performance this season has established them as a threat both offensively and defensively. The proof is in the numbers, as they put up 347 yards of total offense per contest while holding opposition offenses to 310 yards per game. They’re particularly strong against the run, as they only allow an average of 3.3 yards per carry.
Wideout Antonio Meeks will be leading the way for Tuskegee. Meeks has accumulated 13 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns thus far this season.
Photo Courtesy of Chris Etienne/Tuskegee Athletics
Tuskegee relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 30% of rush attempts.
Tuskegee enters after putting up an 8-3 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 36.0 points to come out with the win. This is one of Tuskegee’s two games against an FCS HBCU opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.