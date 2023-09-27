Howard prepares for Robert Morris following recent defeat

The focus of HBCU football fans will shift to Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Robert Morris takes on Howard. These teams enter this one under different circumstances. Robert Morris is riding high after their 46-0 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg, while HU looks to recover from a loss to Hampton. These teams last met in 2021. Robert Morris came out on top in that one by a score of 22-16.
Robert Morris (2-2 Overall)
The Colonials’ season thus far has resulted in a 2-2 record. Their offense has been dynamic all year. Robert Morris scores an average of 28.0 points per contest, including reaching the end zone an average of 3.8 times per game. The Colonials’ defense is conceding an average of 27.8 points per game.
Quarterback Anthony Chiccitt will be leading RMU in this one. Chiccitt has averaged 200.5 pass yards per game with season totals of 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Robert Morris’ offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 57-43 rush-pass play selection split.
Photo Courtesy: Justin Bur/Robert Morris Athletics
Robert Morris went 0-11 in 2022. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 2-0 on home turf, averaging 38.5 points per game in those matchups. This is RMU’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Howard (1-2 Overall)
The Bison will look to add another win to the 1-2 record they’ve earned so far this season. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for Howard, as they are averaging 40.7 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 29.0 points per game this season.
Wideout Kasey Hawthorne will be leading the way for Howard. Hawthorne has accumulated 8 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season.
Photo Courtesy: Rodney Pierce
Howard has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 32% of rush attempts.
Howard enters after putting up a 5-6 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 33.0 points in their only away game this season. This is Howard’s only game against an OVC opponent this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.