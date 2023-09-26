Delaware State and Virginia-Lynchburg prepare to clash in Dover

Delaware State and Virginia-Lynchburg are set to battle on Saturday afternoon. These sides will be fighting to turn things around, as both enter with four-game losing streaks. These teams last met in 2022. Delaware State came out on top in that one by a score of 35-19.
Delaware State (0-4 Overall)
Issues on both sides of the ball have been widespread for the Hornets. Their defense has been allowing 460.8 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Delaware State’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 254 yards per outing. Their secondary has really struggled. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 10.4 yards per pass attempt this season.
Quarterback Marqui Adams will be leading Delaware State in this one. Adams has averaged 170.8 pass yards per game with season totals of three touchdowns and one interception.
Delaware State loves to target their backs, with 29% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
The Hornets’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 10.6 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They’re 0-1 on home turf, after giving up 22.0 points in their only home game this season. Delaware State has won three straight matchups against Virginia-Lynchburg since Nov 17, 2018.
Virginia-Lynchburg (0-4 Overall)
The Dragons will want to step up their game, as they are hoping to secure their first win of the season. They are averaging 5.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of two touchdowns so far this year. Their defense has allowed an average of 43.3 points per game this season.
Wideout Jason Scirigione will be leading the way for Virginia-Lynchburg. Scirigione has accumulated 3 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
Virginia-Lynchburg’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Jason Scirigione has been on the receiving end of 26% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
The Dragons’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, as they gave up over 35 points in each of those matchups. They are looking for their first win on the road this season, as they are currently 0-4 in away games, allowing 43.3 points per game in those games. This is one of Virginia-Lynchburg’s two games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.