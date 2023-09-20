Circle City Classic: Mississippi Valley vs North Carolina Central

The Circle City Classic will see Mississippi Valley State take on North Carolina Central Saturday afternoon on a national stage. Each team is looking to recover from some adversity. MVSU has lost two straight games, while NCCU couldn’t beat UCLA in their last contest. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2021. That one ended in a 17-16 win for Mississippi Valley State.
Mississippi Valley State (0-2 Overall)
The Delta Devils enter with a 0-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 2.0 touchdowns and 14.0 points per contest. The Delta Devils’ defense is conceding an average of 464 yards and 29.5 points per game.
Receiver Kerrick Ross will be looking to improve on his last game for Mississippi Valley State. Ross caught five receptions for 41 yards in the team’s loss.
Mississippi Valley State boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs make up 55% of their rushing attempts this season.
Mississippi Valley State went 2-9 in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-0 in 2022. This is the first FCS HBCU matchup this season for Mississippi Valley State.
North Carolina Central (2-1 Overall)
The Eagles will look to add another win to the 2-1 record they’ve earned so far this season. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for North Carolina Central, as they are averaging 28.0 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 32.0 points per game this season.
Photo Courtesy of Kevin Dorsey/North Carolina Central Athletics
Chris Mosley will look to find the end zone again after his rushing score in North Carolina Central’s last game. Mosley rushed for 11 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
The Eagles’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 57-43 rush-pass play selection split.
North Carolina Central enters after putting up a 10-2 campaign in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 2-0 in 2022. North Carolina Central is 1-0 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 30.0 points per game.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.