SWAC Clash: Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Football Showdown

Saturday evening will see Florida A&M (FAMU) take on Alabama State in a SWAC showdown. These teams enter this one under different circumstances. FAMU is riding high after their 31-10 victory over West Florida, while Bama St. looks to recover from a loss to Miles. These teams last met in 2022. Florida A&M came out on top in that one by a score of 21-14.
Florida A&M (2-1 Overall, 1-0 in SWAC)
The Rattlers’ defense has shown it can be a relative strength at times this season. They are allowing an average of 286 yards per game, with opposing offenses averaging 200 passing yards and 86 yards rushing. Quarterbacks struggle to find success against this secondary. They’re holding opponents to an average of 5.5 yards per passing attempt.
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa will continue to have his eyes on the end zone for Florida A&M. Moussa arrives having passed for at least one touchdown in the last three games.
Florida A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 27% of its rush attempts.
Florida A&M went 9-2 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 31.0 points to come away with the win. Florida A&M is 1-0 in SWAC games.
Alabama State (1-1 Overall)
The Hornets’ record sits at 1-1 on the season coming into this game. So far this season, their offense hasn’t found its stride, as they’re only scoring an average of 15.5 points a game. Their defense has allowed an average of 15.5 points per game this season.
Wideout Kisean Johnson will be leading the way for Alabama State. Johnson has accumulated 16 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns thus far this season.
Alabama State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Kisean Johnson has been on the receiving end of 54% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Alabama State enters after putting up a 6-5 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. It’s the first chance for Alabama State to test themselves within the SWAC.
